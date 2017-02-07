

CTV London





A barn full of chickens went up in flames Tuesday afternoon near Dorchester.

It is believed most of the chickens perished in the fire.

Fire crews from Dorchester and Thorndale were called to the scene on Gore Road, one kilometre east of Shaw Road, about 4 p.m. Heavy smoke was seen west of the scene.

Two vehicles in the barn were recovered before it became engulfed.

Crews remained on the scene into the evening.