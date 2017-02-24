Featured
Fire at industrial mall causes significant damage
Firefighters battle an industrial blaze on Wharncliffe Road on Friday, February 24, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 1:39PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 24, 2017 6:32PM EST
Multiple fire crews battled blaze at an industrial mall in London.
Firefighers were called to the area of Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road Friday around 1 p.m..
A fire official says the blaze started in an auto shop. A mechanic was working on a car when it caught fire and quickly spread through the garage at Lambeth Service Centre
While there are no serious injuries, the owner of the shop suffered smoke inhalation.
Damage is said to be significant.
