Multiple fire crews battled blaze at an industrial mall in London.

Firefighers were called to the area of Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road Friday around 1 p.m..

A fire official says the blaze started in an auto shop. A mechanic was working on a car when it caught fire and quickly spread through the garage at Lambeth Service Centre

While there are no serious injuries, the owner of the shop suffered smoke inhalation.

Damage is said to be significant.