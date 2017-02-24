Featured
Fire at industrial area causes significant damage
Firefighters battle an industrial blaze on Wharncliffe Road on Friday, February 24, 2017. (Sean Irvine / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 1:39PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 24, 2017 2:09PM EST
Multiple fire crews are fighting a blaze at an industrial site in London Friday.
The firefighers are on scene in the area of Wharncliffe Road and Wonderland Road.
A fire official says the blaze started in an auto shop. A mechanic was working on a car when the blaze broke out.
While there are no serious injuries, damage is said to be significant.
London police are also on hand.
