Fire and smoke cause severe damage to home near Wingham
Firefighters on the scene at a Wingham-area house that was gutted by heavy smoke on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 1:06PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 2:05PM EST
An occupant of a Wingham-area home was able to safely escape a fire Friday.
However, the house has been severely damaged due to the heavy smoke and the homeowner won't be able to spend the Christmas holidays there.
North Huron firefighters were called to the farmhouse around 11 a.m.
Fire officials are now looking for the cause of the fire. A damage estimate has not been released.
