Featured
Fill up today: Gas hike coming Wednesday for most of Ontario
A person selects a high grade of fuel in Toronto after gasoline prices rose overnight on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 12:33PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 12:47PM EDT
You might want to fill up at the pumps because a pricey hike is on the way.
Gasbuddy.com is forecasting a six cent rise for Wednesday at stations in the London area and for most of Ontario.
Dan McTeague, an analyst for GasBuddy, says the hike will put the average price in Ontario and Quebec to levels last seen in October 2014.
The average cost of gas in the London area on Tuesday is about 115.9 cents/litre.
“This is going to be a far more expensive year,” McTeague said.
McTeague contributes the rise to an increased price of crude-oil, seasonal factors and the stress of the new carbon pricing.
“It’s attributable to the move over, the shift from winter-blended gasoline to summer-blend gasoline,” he said. “It costs more for refineries to produce and put additives in the gasoline to allow it to become less volatile under heat as temperatures are warming up, so is the price of fuel.”
McTeague expects prices to begin decreasing in early May.
With files from CTV Toronto.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Man-made explosive device found at vacant property on Princess Avenue
- Fill up today: Gas hike coming Wednesday for most of Ontario
- Ontario coroner to implement new death investigations for quicker opioid death data
- Tricycles stolen and tossed in river; 2 charged
- OPP and Ministry of Labour investigating workplace death