Featured
Fifth Street bridge work in Chatham delayed
Fifth Street Bridge Closed in Chatham
CTV London
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 7:21AM EST
More traffic woes in downtown Chatham as work on the Fifth Street bridge has been delayed several months.
Municipal officials say due to unforeseen construction delays, the $4.4 million project will be extended until June 2018.
The Fifth Street bridge was scheduled to re-open to both vehicles and pedestrians in December.
Winter weather will force the shut-down of construction in January, and the work will restart when conditions allow.