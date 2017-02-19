

CTV London





A collision between two transport trucks Saturday night on the 401 in western Elgin County shut down the highway for hours overnight.

OPP say one transport truck was travelling eastbound on the 401 near Blacks Road around 10:50 p.m. when it was struck from behind by a second eastbound transport truck. The rear transport truck caught on fire and became engulfed in flames.

The male drivers of each vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries. There were no passengers in the trucks.

OPP shut down the eastbound 401 from Furnival Road in Elgin County to Orford Road in Chatham-Kent County for the investigation and removal of vehicles. The highway was re-opened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday.