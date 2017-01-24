Featured
Federal Court rejects effort to condemn Saudi arms deal
The new upgraded Light Armoured Vehicle is unveiled at a news conference at a General Dynamics facility in London, Ont., on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2012. (Mark Spowart / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 1:48PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 1:49PM EST
OTTAWA -- The Federal Court has dismissed a challenge by a Quebec law professor to condemn the federal government's $15-billion sale of London-built light armoured vehicles (LAVs) to Saudi Arabia.
University of Montreal law professor Daniel Turp, a former Bloc Quebecois MP, challenged export permits authorizing the deal, saying Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record should give the court the ability to review it.
Justice Daniele Tremblay-Lamer ruled that the court's role was not to "pass moral judgement" on the decision by then-foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion to issue export permits allowing the deal.
She says the court simply had to ensure that the decision was legal.
The decision also notes that Dion's "broad discretion" would have allowed him to deny the export permits, but that he "considered the relevant factors."
The LAVs are built by General Dynamics in London.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Truck from fatal Cambridge hit-and-run may be from London area
- OPP to use aviation services in search for missing man
- Stratford man arrested after barricading himself in an apartment
- Federal Court rejects effort to condemn Saudi arms deal
- London native Ryan Gosling receives Oscar nomination for Best Actor
London Weather Change city
2 °COvercastMore London and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10