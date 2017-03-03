

Eric Taschner , CTV London





Ottawa has invested $1.32 million dollars to create 30 new jobs through a new incubation program called BURST.

In a statement issued to CTV News, 30 innovative technology entrepreneurs in southwestern Ontario will get the funding.

On Friday in London, Liberal MPs Kate Young and Peter Fragiskatos announced that FedDev Ontario is providing the money to kick start the program.

Companies will receive guidance in business, seed funding, exposure to potential investors and they will be granted access to Western University’s Discovery Park.

The goal is to create a grand total of up to 45 new jobs as the businesses grow.

The federal government is hoping to build on London’s history of innovation in health sciences.

A partnership with the London Medical Network will also be established to help eligible medical technology companies receive money.

The announcement was made on behalf of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and the minister responsible for FedDev Ontario.