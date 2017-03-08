

CTV London





A new residential hospice is being planned for Elgin County.

St. Joseph’s Health Care Society has paired with the Elgin Residential Hospice Planning Sub-Committee to build the facility.

The St. Joseph’s Health Care Society has agreed to make an initial investment of $30,000 for a feasibility study and business plan.

Meanwhile, Serenity House Hospice has committed $5,000 toward the study.

Both the feasibility study and business plan should be done by July.

Residential hospice is a home-like environment where those suffering from terminal illnesses receive end-of-life care.