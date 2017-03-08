Featured
Feasibility study underway for new residential hospice in Elgin County
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 11:57AM EST
A new residential hospice is being planned for Elgin County.
St. Joseph’s Health Care Society has paired with the Elgin Residential Hospice Planning Sub-Committee to build the facility.
The St. Joseph’s Health Care Society has agreed to make an initial investment of $30,000 for a feasibility study and business plan.
Meanwhile, Serenity House Hospice has committed $5,000 toward the study.
Both the feasibility study and business plan should be done by July.
Residential hospice is a home-like environment where those suffering from terminal illnesses receive end-of-life care.
