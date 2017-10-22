

CTV London





Middlesex OPP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on Melbourne Road between Duff Line and Carroll Road.

The rider's bike left the roadway and entered the ditch.

He died on impact.

Melbourne Road is closed between Duff Line and Jubilee Road for the investigation.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.