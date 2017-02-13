Featured
Fatal crash result of pre-existing condition: Lambton OPP
Published Monday, February 13, 2017 2:29PM EST
Lambton OPP say a 79-year-old man who died in hospital after being in a crash, passed away due to a pre-existing medical condition.
The 79-year-old man's vehicle landed in a field on Highway 40 near Wellington Road in Sarnia on Friday around 3:00 p.m.
The name of the man from Plympton-Wyoming is not being released.
