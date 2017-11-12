

CTV London





OPP are investigating a fatal crash on the QEW near Niagara Falls.

Just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle collided with equipment in a construction zone.

The driver was killed.

“We have one confirmed fatality at the scene – a single person in a passenger vehicle collided with equipment in a construction zone,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.

There is no information yet about the identity of the person who died.

The QEW was closed in both directions between Sodom Road and McLeod Road.

OPP now say the Toronto-bound lanes at Sodom Road have reopened, while the Fort Erie-bound lanes remained closed at Line 3.