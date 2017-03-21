Featured
Fatal collision north of London under investigation
Air ambulance was called in after a serious crash on Adelaide Street north of London, Ont. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 8:39AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 9:28AM EDT
Provincial Police tell CTV News that a two vehicle collision north of London has turned fatal.
Police have released few details but say that Adelaide Street is closed north of city between 15 Mile Road and 16 Mile Road.
Police, fire and EMS are on scene. Air ambulance was called in for reports of serious injuries as well.
The collision occurred after 8 a.m. Tuesday, and involved two vehicles.
More to come..
