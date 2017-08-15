Featured
Farm accident in Norfolk claims the life of a man
Kathy Rumleski, CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2017 11:51AM EDT
The Ministry of Labour has been called in after a fatal farm accident near Teeterville in Norfolk County.
OPP say a 43-year-old man was pronounced deceased on scene after a tractor he was operating slid down an embankment and rolled over trapping the driver Tuesday morning.
The air ambulance and other emergency services were called to Windham Road 5 about 9:20 a.m.
OPP say the man was operating an open cab farming tractor near a pond.
The name of the deceased is not being released until next of kin is notified.
