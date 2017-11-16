

CTV London





Officials at Fanshawe College have chosen to extend the fall term to late January after striking faculty rejected the latest contract offer.

The college has extended the fall semester until Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 or possibly Jan. 23, depending on when the strike ends.

Fall semester classes will run until Dec. 22 and restart on Jan. 3.

There will be no classes or exams held between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2018.

“We had hoped the outcome of this vote would be positive and we could look forward to welcoming our faculty and students back to the classrooms,” said Fanshawe President Peter Devlin in a news release.

“I am encouraged today that the Premier is bringing the two sides together with a view to an immediate resolution to this strike. We will continue to focus on communicating and supporting students to ensure they can complete their academic year once the strike is over.”