Featured
Family pet attacked by three dogs in Owen Sound
An assault and stolen vehicle investigation that started in Owen Sound led to six charges on Saturday, April 22, 2017 against a woman suspected of impaired driving and assault.
CTV London
Published Friday, April 28, 2017 6:52AM EDT
Owen Sound police are investigating after a family dog was injured by three off leash dogs Thursday.
Police say that around 1:30 p.m. an Owen Sound resident was walking her leashed dog on the Russell Brothers property when three dogs, not leashes, charged at her and her pet. The three dogs attacked the owner's dog causing injury, however police did not specify the nature of the injuries.
Owen Sound police are trying to indentify the dogs and their owner.
Descriptions of the dogs were not provided.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 519-376-1234 ext 181.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Norfolk OPP looking to identify truck in the area of fatal hit and run
- Barricaded man surrenders to police after overnight standoff in Dutton
- Trump's first 100 days in office: Day-by-day highlights
- Local service to mark National Day of Mourning
- Perth OPP to conduct underwater search for man missing since New Years