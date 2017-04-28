

CTV London





Owen Sound police are investigating after a family dog was injured by three off leash dogs Thursday.

Police say that around 1:30 p.m. an Owen Sound resident was walking her leashed dog on the Russell Brothers property when three dogs, not leashes, charged at her and her pet. The three dogs attacked the owner's dog causing injury, however police did not specify the nature of the injuries.

Owen Sound police are trying to indentify the dogs and their owner.

Descriptions of the dogs were not provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 519-376-1234 ext 181.