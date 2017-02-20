

CTV London





It’s the Family Day long weekend but this year might feel more like a summer long weekend than a winter one with the warmer weather.

On a holiday when you’re likely to take the family to a winter themed pastime, you might instead catch some people out golfing at Tarandowah, or having a picnic in Springbank Park.

Though the warmer weather may open up more possibilities for activities today, there are some notable closures for the holiday.

Here is what’s closed:

Provincial and Municipal government offices

Libraries (However Middlesex County Libraries are open)

Masonville Mall, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre

Most major grocery stores

Banks

LCBO, The Beer Store, and the Labatt Retail Store

LTC will run on a holiday schedule

If you’re looking for some ideas for today, Family Game Day is back at Centennial Hall hosted by Forest City Comicon with doors opening at 10 a.m.

The London Children’s Museum, and Storybook Gardens are also open for Family Day events today.