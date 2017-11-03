

It’s almost time to change those clocks again as Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning.

Sunday morning we all get to "Fall Back" into an extra hour of sleep but Fire Officials are reminding residents its a good time to change the batteries in smoke and CO alarms.

The law now stipulates that any home that contains a fuel burning appliance to an attached garage must have a working CO alarm adjacent to all sleeping areas.

The Ontario Fire Marshall says that in 36 per cent of fatal residential fires there were no working smoke alarms.