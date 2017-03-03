

CTV London





This fall's Airshow London will see a headliner from south of the border.

The USAF F-35A Lightning II Heritage team has been added to the program.

The F-35A is a multi role jet fighter currently being flown by the US Air Force, as well as the Marine Corps and is slated to be added to the US Navy too.

The team is based originate out of Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.

The show runs Sept. 22-24 at the London International Airport.