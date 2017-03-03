Featured
F-35A Lightning II Heritage team to perform at Airshow London
The Pratt & Whitney powered F-35 Lightning II at the Farnborough Air Show on July 12, 2016. (Fiona Hanson / AP Images for Pratt & Whitney)
CTV London
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 12:10PM EST
This fall's Airshow London will see a headliner from south of the border.
The USAF F-35A Lightning II Heritage team has been added to the program.
The F-35A is a multi role jet fighter currently being flown by the US Air Force, as well as the Marine Corps and is slated to be added to the US Navy too.
The team is based originate out of Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.
The show runs Sept. 22-24 at the London International Airport.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.