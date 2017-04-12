

CTV London





The City of Sarnia is appealing to residents for information after extensive turf damage was discovered at two parks.

Turf damage was first discovered at Canatara Park early Monday, and now city officials say that turf damage has also been discovered at Mike Weir Park in Bright’s Grove.

Damage at Mike Weir Park includes extensive turf damage in several grassed areas, however a total damage estimate is not yet known.

Residents are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers if they have any information about the damage.

Meanwhile the public is invited to help support local parks at the Community Parks Clean-Up Day on April 22.

The city is also appealing to local landscaping contractors to any volunteer assistance that can be donated.