Environment Canada says 150 km winds damaged barn
Barn damaged by a possible tornado near Thamesford Ont. on April 11, 2017. (Marek Sutherland/CTV)
Published Wednesday, April 12, 2017 2:48PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 13, 2017 3:40PM EDT
A team of Western University investigators along with Environment Canada officials have determined that wind gusts up to 150 km/h damaged a barn near Thamesford on Tuesday.
That corresponds to an EFf-1 rating under the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures the strengths of tornadoes.
A line of thunderstorms rolled through the London area Tuesday afternoon.
Along with the barn, some hydro poles were also knocked down.
While it is slightly early for these types of supercell storms to strike southwestern Ontario, Kimbell says it isn't unheard of -- an EF-1 tornado was observed on March 16, 2016, in Clifford, Ont.
This is not the final report by Environment Canada as the investigation is ongoing.
