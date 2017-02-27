Featured
Environment Canada issues special rainfall statement for region
Rain generic
CTV London
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 5:23PM EST
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Tuesday evening.
The agency says 15-25 mm of rain is expected for London-Middlesex, as well as Essex, Chatham-Kent, Elgin, Lambton and Oxford Counties.
A swath of showers with embedded thunderstorms is expected to move across the region Tuesday night.
Some totals could exceed 25 mm range.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Huron OPP investigating violent home invasion
- Postmortem examination to be conducted on fire victim Monday
- NDP: scrap mandatory time-of-use pricing, cancel contracts to cut hydro rates
- Alleged impaired driver leads police through swamp and climbs tree
- Two London residents charged related to stolen vehicle