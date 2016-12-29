

A snowsquall watch has been issued for London-Middlesex and surrounding regions.

Counties under the watch also include Oxford, Huron, Perth, Grey and Bruce counties.

Environment Canada says west to east snow bands are expected to develop early Thursday evening off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay. The bands will then shift more northwest to southeast Friday.

The westerly bands will affect portions of Grey and Bruce. The main squalls Friday are expected off Georgian Bay toward the Barrie area and off Lake Huron toward the London and Woodstock areas.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.