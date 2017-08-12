

Environment Canada is looking into reports of two possible tornadoes in Southwestern Ontario Friday night, one of which was in Leamington.

Watches and warnings were posted for the region Friday evening, and several photos and videos posted to social media show funnel clouds in the Leamington and Wheatley area.

Some residents even report some damage to greenhouses and solar panels in those areas.

Meteorologist Rob Kuhn says the agency is looking into what it calls a "probable tornado" in Leamington, Ont., after photos of a funnel cloud surfaced online.

Environment Canada teams will be on the road this weekend, trying to confirm if a tornado touched down.

The agency is also looking at reports of a tornado in Hawkesville near Kitchener and Waterloo.

The extent of the damage suggests the weather in Hawkesville was more serious than that in Leamington.

A tornado warning was issued for Waterloo Region and Guelph just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The storm caused some damage on Ament Line, where residents report debris scattered across a field and hydro poles were split in two.

Ontario usually sees an average of 14 tornadoes a year, if the two are confirmed it would bring this year's total up to nine.



(With Files from the Canadian Press)