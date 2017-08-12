

CTV London





Environment Canada confirms two tornadoes touched down during Friday's storm.

EC says as the storms moved through lower Michigan across Essex County and reached Leamington near 5.40 PM, photographs taken at that time support the confirmation of an EF-0 tornado with maximum winds of 130 km/h. The tornado damaged solar panels and a greenhouse.



An Environment Canada damage assessment team has also confirmed an EF-2 tornado near Hawksville at about 7:30 PM.

The tornado moved from west to east across Hawksville then to just south of Elmira and then toward the village of Maryhill.

The track is estimated at about 5 kilometres.

Environment Canada says farm buildings and sheds were damaged with one anchored shed destroyed.

Farm equipment weighing over a ton was knocked over including a fork lift, a metal press and a grain drill. Power lines were snapped.

Continuous lightning was associated with the twister. Maximum winds are estimated at 180 km/h.



Fortunately, no injuries have been reported from either tornado.