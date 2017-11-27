

CTV London





Owen Sound police have arrested a woman allegedly responsible for multiple thefts from apartments of seniors residing at an Owen Sound retirement home.

“Not only was there a monetary loss, more importantly the jewelry items held significant sentimental value to many of the victims,” says acting Det. Sgt. Matheson. “We are pleased to be able to recover and return some of the jewelry to the victims.”

Police, with the assistance of the retirement home’s management, identified the accused as being responsible for multiple thefts of residents’ personal property including stolen credit cards that were used to make multiple purchases.

The accused woman was an employee of the retirement home.

On Nov. 23rd, Owen Sound officers and Bruce Peninsula OPP executed a search warrant at the accused’s Hepworth home.

The woman was located at the residence and taken into custody.

Police also located a significant quantity of stolen jewelry and other stolen items valued over $5,000.

Police say they also found prescription narcotics and other medication stolen from residents of the retirement home.

The 47-year-old woman has been charged with; unlawfully in a dwelling house, theft over $5000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000, unauthorized use of a credit card (11 counts), possession of proceeds of crime (2 counts), theft under $5000 (2 counts), possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (2 counts), unlawful possession of Morphine, unlawful possession of Fentanyl.

She was remanded into custody over the weekend and is scheduled for a bail hearing on Monday.