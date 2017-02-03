Featured
EMDC inmates facing charges following fire at jail
The Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre in London, Ont. is seen on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014. (Chuck Dickson / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Friday, February 3, 2017 3:01PM EST
Two inmates at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre will soon be facing charges following a fire at the jail.
Fire crews and police were called around 9 p.m. Thursday after a mattress, bedding and papers inside a cell were set ablaze.
One guard sustained minor injuries.
Damage is pegged at $500.
London police say arson charges will be laid against two male inmates.
One of those inmates will also be charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.
