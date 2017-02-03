

Two inmates at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre will soon be facing charges following a fire at the jail.

Fire crews and police were called around 9 p.m. Thursday after a mattress, bedding and papers inside a cell were set ablaze.

One guard sustained minor injuries.

Damage is pegged at $500.

London police say arson charges will be laid against two male inmates.

One of those inmates will also be charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a peace officer.