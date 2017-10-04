

The second person involved in the death of a 23-year-old man over two years ago has been handed a prison sentence.

Elvira Krstic, 20, was sentenced to 8 years after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the stabbing death of her former boyfriend, Jesse James.

The stabbing was caught by a downtown surveillance camera on May 15, 2015.

Isak Adams had earlier pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.