Featured
Elmwood Place to receive 50 new long term care beds
Elmwood Place Long Term Care (Google)
CTV London
Published Monday, December 4, 2017 2:42PM EST
The province is opening 50 new long term care beds in London.
The Ministry of Health and Long Term Care made the announcement Tuesday afternoon at Elmwood Place.
The facility will now have a total of 128 beds once the 50 new beds are implemented.
The new beds are part of a commitment to create 5,000 beds over the next five years and 30,000 over the next ten years.