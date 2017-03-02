

Elgin OPP say analytics and so-called focused patrols are helping them to be at the right place, at the right time.

Since the beginning of 2017, six out of the nine impaired drivers arrested and charged in Elgin County have been located in predetermined spots using analytics.

The predictive analysis is based on five-year trends as a way to maximize the deployment of resources, ensuring the right resources are at the right place, at the right time.

OPP say this helps to reduce crime and victimization while increasing efficiencies.

Focused patrols direct officers to locations where the need for police services is greatest. Examples include areas with high crime rates or where a larger volume of calls for service are being experienced.