Featured
Elgin OPP lose drone, ask public to help find it
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 6:06AM EDT
ST. THOMAS, Ont. -- Ontario Provincial Police say one their drones is missing and are asking the public to help them find it.
The OPP says one of its operators was conducting a test flight of the drone in a remote area of Southwold Township in Elgin County on Wednesday afternoon following a software update.
But at around 2 p.m., the operator lost communication with the drone and lost sight of it.
The OPP said it was searching the area west of St. Thomas and was asking anyone who saw or located the drone to get in touch with them.
