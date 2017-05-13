Featured
Elgin OPP investigating early morning hit-and-run near West Lorne
OPP cruiser (file)
CTV London
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 10:26AM EDT
Elgin County OPP are investigating an early morning hit-and-run near West Lorne.
Around 5:10 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Dunborough Road, near Silver Clay Line after a cyclist was struck by a passing motorist.
The motorist failed to remain at the scene.
Police say the 40-year-old man from Dutton-Dunwich was hit sometime between 4:15 a.m. and 5:04 a.m.
The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police remain at the scene for the investigation.
Witnesses are urged to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.