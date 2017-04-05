

CTV London





Elgin OPP are investigating a fatal head-on crash that has claimed the lives of two males Wednesday afternoon just east of St. Thomas.

The crash happened around 3:05 p.m. on Talbot Line near the St. Thomas Municipal Airport.

Police say a burgundy pickup truck and a beige pickup truck travelling on Talbot Line (Highway 3) collided. One vehicle was traveling eastbound. One vehicle was travelling west.

The male drivers were the lone occupants of each vehicle, and both died in the collision.

Talbot Line is closed between Quaker Road and Belmont Road for the investigation.