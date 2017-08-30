

CTV London





A $50,000 reward has been offered by the province for information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Sonya Nadine Cywink, 23 years after her death.

Cywink was last seen near the intersection of Dundas and Lyle Streets in London around 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 1994.

She was found dead with clear evidence of trauma to her body at the Southwold Earthworks, a historical site that was a former First Nation settlement located on Iona Road in Elgin County.

Cywink was originally from the White Fish First Nation territory on Manitoulin Island but was living in London at the time of her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).