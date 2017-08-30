Featured
Elgin OPP continue murder investigation of Sonia Cywink 23 years later
Sonia Cywink in this undated photo (Supplied)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 12:08PM EDT
A $50,000 reward has been offered by the province for information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Sonya Nadine Cywink, 23 years after her death.
Cywink was last seen near the intersection of Dundas and Lyle Streets in London around 2 a.m. on Aug. 26, 1994.
She was found dead with clear evidence of trauma to her body at the Southwold Earthworks, a historical site that was a former First Nation settlement located on Iona Road in Elgin County.
Cywink was originally from the White Fish First Nation territory on Manitoulin Island but was living in London at the time of her death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).