

CTV London





An electric vehicle charging station will soon be coming to Masonville Place.

Mall owner Cadillac Fairview says it will install charging stations at 15 of its locations in 2017, including Masonville Place.

The new chargers will compliment 60 stations already installed at various Cadillac Fairview malls.

Other facilities to receive charging stations include the Eaton Centre in Toronto, Fairview Park in Kitchener and Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton.