Electric vehicle charging station coming to Masonville Place
An Audi A3 e-tron electric car is seen during media day at the Montreal International Auto Show Thursday, January 19, 2017 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 5:13PM EDT
An electric vehicle charging station will soon be coming to Masonville Place.
Mall owner Cadillac Fairview says it will install charging stations at 15 of its locations in 2017, including Masonville Place.
The new chargers will compliment 60 stations already installed at various Cadillac Fairview malls.
Other facilities to receive charging stations include the Eaton Centre in Toronto, Fairview Park in Kitchener and Lime Ridge Mall in Hamilton.
