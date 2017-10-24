

CTV London





Sarnia police say that a 93-year-old woman has died after a two vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Police say the collision occurred at Michigan Line and Waterworks Road around 4 p.m. when a westbound vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle.

The 58-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The 93-year-old woman was unresponsive and pronounced dead at hospital.

Police planned to keep the intersection of Michigan Line and Waterworks Road closed until 1 p.m. Tuesday for an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Jim Maginn of the Traffic Unit at 519-344-8861, extension 6152.