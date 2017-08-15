

CTV Windsor





A 78-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with committing an indecent act at a public park in Lambton County.

Police received a complaint from a concerned citizen.

OPP located and arrested the man on Saturday related to an alleged indecent act at Waterfront Park in Point Edward.

The name of the accused is being withheld at this time to protect the identity of the victim(s).

The accused will appear in the Sarnia Ontario Court of Justice on Monday Oct. 2.

The Lambton County OPP is asking that if anyone has any information regarding this or similar incidents to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 882-1011, or their nearest police authority.