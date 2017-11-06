

CTV London





A 76-year-old London man has succumbed from injuries he received in a single vehicle rollover crash on the 402 last week.

Wayne Gatschene passed away Friday following the Oct. 30 crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Strathroy.

There were five people in the car at the time.

The man driving the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries via air ambulance. A woman was taken to local hospital also with life-threatening injuries. Three other passengers suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

The 402 eastbound was closed for roughly five hours while police investigated the crash.