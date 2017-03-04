Featured
Elderly driver involved parking lot incident has since died
London Police are investigating on Saturday, March 4, 2017, after a man drove his SUV into the front window of a business on Dundas Street. (Natalie Quinlan / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 11:31AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 4, 2017 4:47PM EST
London Police are investigating a fatal incident in the far east end of the city.
Emergency crews responded to the parking lot of 2190 Dundas Street on Saturday around 9:40 a.m., where an SUV crashed through the front window of Lynn's Bakery. Witnesses say the vehicle had been travelling on Dundas Street when it careened over the boulevard and into the building.
The elderly driver was taken to hospital in serious condition. Police confirmed late Saturday afternoon that the man died. It's still unknown if his death was the result of a medical condition, injuries sustained from the collision or a combination of both factors.
No one inside the bakery was injured.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Suspect arrested following two back-to-back bank robberies downtown
- Elderly driver involved parking lot incident has since died
- EB 401 open again following multi-vehicle pile-up
- High school hockey final overshadowed by student brawls
- No foul play after pedestrian struck and killed by train near Watford