

CTV London





London Police are investigating a fatal incident in the far east end of the city.

Emergency crews responded to the parking lot of 2190 Dundas Street on Saturday around 9:40 a.m., where an SUV crashed through the front window of Lynn's Bakery. Witnesses say the vehicle had been travelling on Dundas Street when it careened over the boulevard and into the building.

The elderly driver was taken to hospital in serious condition. Police confirmed late Saturday afternoon that the man died. It's still unknown if his death was the result of a medical condition, injuries sustained from the collision or a combination of both factors.

No one inside the bakery was injured.