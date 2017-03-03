Featured
EB 401 open again following multi-vehicle pile-up
EB 401 closed after a multi-vehicle crash at Wonderland Road in London Ont. on March 3, 2017. (OPP)
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 12:45PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 3, 2017 2:17PM EST
Middlesex OPP closed down the eastbound lanes of the 401 at Wonderland Road after a multi-vehicle pile-up Friday afternoon.
It happened around shortly after 12 p.m.
Over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash.
OPP say injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.
It's unclear how the crash happened but road conditions were not optimal at the time, thanks to blowing snow and flurries.
