Middlesex OPP closed down the eastbound lanes of the 401 at Wonderland Road after a multi-vehicle pile-up Friday afternoon.

It happened around shortly after 12 p.m.

Over 20 vehicles were involved in the crash.

OPP say injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

It's unclear how the crash happened but road conditions were not optimal at the time, thanks to blowing snow and flurries.