Easter Weekend: What's open and closed?
CTV London
Published Friday, April 14, 2017 5:31AM EDT
Easter has arrived and that means there will be several closures and reductions to services throughout the weekend.
Traditionally Easter is held after the first full moon following the Spring Equinox.
Most businesses and services will be closed Friday and Sunday, and government offices will remain closed on Monday.
Don't worry if you still have some shopping to do, malls and stores will be open Saturday.
Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday:
- Malls, including White Oaks, Westmount, and Masonville will be closed Friday and Sunday
- Major grocery stores will be closed Friday and Sunday with regular hours resuming Monday
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed Friday and Sunday
- All government offices and municipal buildings are closed Friday, Sunday, and Monday along with libraries, and schools
- LTC buses will be running on a holiday schedule
- No mail service on Good Friday or Monday
