Get ready to catch some waves London. East Park has announced they will break ground a new wave pool for next summer.

The expansion to the water park which includes the wave pool and new amenities is set to being construction this fall with the aim to be ready by Summer 2018.

To go along with the new wave pool the expansion will also feature a lounge area, and pavilions.

East Park is also building a new parking area just for golfers.

“We are so excited,” says Alon Shatil, Managing Partner and General Manager at East Park. “We have been planning this addition for many years, have cleared land to prepare for it, and now it is slated to open in June, 2018.”