Several guns, ammunition and marijuana were seized by Elgin OPP following an early morning traffic stop.

Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police stopped a 2011 Chevy Impala near Furnival Road and Pioneer Line.

The officer found a loaded firearm on the driver.

Police say a search discovered numerous other types of firearms, weapons, ammunition, and marijuana.

A 23-year-old Guelph man is charged with:

• Carrying a concealed weapon

• Unauthorized possession of a weapon

• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon,

• Unauthorized possession of a firearm

• Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

• Possession of a schedule II substance

He was held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.