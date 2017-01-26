Featured
Drugs and guns seized during traffic stop
Several guns, ammunition and marijuana were seized by Elgin OPP following an early morning traffic stop.
Around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, police stopped a 2011 Chevy Impala near Furnival Road and Pioneer Line.
The officer found a loaded firearm on the driver.
Police say a search discovered numerous other types of firearms, weapons, ammunition, and marijuana.
A 23-year-old Guelph man is charged with:
• Carrying a concealed weapon
• Unauthorized possession of a weapon
• Careless storage of a firearm, weapon,
• Unauthorized possession of a firearm
• Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
• Possession of a schedule II substance
He was held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
