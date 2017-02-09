

CTV London





An armed robbery in the south end of the city resulted in a car crash involving two police cruisers.

Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening police received a call regarding an armed robbery at the Shoppers at 1155 Commissioners Road East.

Police tell CTV News the suspects fled the scene in a stolen pickup truck.

A short distance away police located the truck and in an effort to try and stop the vehicle two cruisers were damaged.

Police arrested two individuals and they were taken to hospital. No officers were reported injured in the incident.

Police say an undisclosed quantity of drugs and weapons were recovered.

Officers are not seeking any further suspects and there is no longer a risk to the public.