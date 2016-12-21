

A London MP is promoting a new online reporting tool that the federal government hopes will improve drone safety.

Parliamentary Secretary to Marc Garneau and Member of Parliament for London West, Kate Young made the announcement at Fanshawe College’s Aviation Centre at the London International Airport Wednesday morning.

"We are seeing growing number of cases where drones are being flown too close to airports and aircraft," says Young.

Transport Canada inspectors investigated 118 such incidents this past year.

As a result, new safety initiatives are being launched in an effort to help Canadians better understand the rules for recreational and commercial use of drones.

"Manufactures will be including a Transport Canada safety card with every drone they sell and retailers like Amazon, Henry's and Bestbuy will provide a link to the departments drone safety websie," says Young.

The website will also be available for people to report improper use of drones, allowing Tranport Canada to investigate.

The announcement comes after several incidents reported in 2016 regarding drones, including one in London.

Back in August, a medical helicopter reported coming into close contact with a drone at 1,200 feet above the downtown core.

The incident prompted a warning from London police.