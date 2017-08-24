Featured
Drivers injured in two-vehicle crash at Wonderland and Exeter
Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at Wonderland Road and Exeter Road in London, Ont., on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. (Justin Zadorsky / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, August 24, 2017 10:18AM EDT
Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at Wonderland Road and Exeter Road.
One vehicle flipped on its side. EMS on scene attended to the drivers.
Wonderland is blocked northbound and Exeter is blocked eastbound while crews work to clear the scene.
Both drivers being taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.