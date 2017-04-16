

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





Middlesex OPP are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash just west of London.

Officers were called to Coldstream Road between Gold Creek Drive and Lamont Drive around 4:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police say a vehicle travelling northwest on Coldstream Road struck a tree. The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are on the scene. As a result, Coldstream Road is closed between Gold Creek Drive and Lamont Drive.