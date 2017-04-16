Featured
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in single-vehicle crash west of London
A motorist was killed in a single-vehicle collision with a tree on Coldstream Road on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Kellen Winslow / CTV London)
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Sunday, April 16, 2017 5:38PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 16, 2017 6:48PM EDT
Middlesex OPP are investigating a serious single-vehicle crash just west of London.
Officers were called to Coldstream Road between Gold Creek Drive and Lamont Drive around 4:23 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Police say a vehicle travelling northwest on Coldstream Road struck a tree. The driver was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are on the scene. As a result, Coldstream Road is closed between Gold Creek Drive and Lamont Drive.
