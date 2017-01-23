Featured
Driver identified in fatal crash on Highway 59
One person was killed and another seriously injured in a collision on Highway 59 near Tavistock on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (Alexandra Pinto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV London
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 10:39AM EST
Oxford County OPP have released the name of the 28-year-old woman killed in a crash on Highway 59 near Tavistock.
Stephanie May, 28, of East Zorra-Tavistock Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency crews were called to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision in East Zorra, on Highway 59, at Maplewood Sideroad on Friday.
The crash occurred between a black SUV and a silver SUV.
There were no witnesses to the collision, and it was discovered by motorists who stopped to help.
As a result of the collision, police say May, the lone female driver of the black SUV, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The lone male driver of the silver SUV was transported by land ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Driver identified in fatal crash on Highway 59
- Extensive damage to Sarnia home following crash allegedly involving impaired driver
- Woodstock police lay impaired charge after vehicle jumps curb and hits sign
- Oxford OPP officer issued offence notice for failing to yield
- Convicted sex offender from Brantford escapes correctional facility
London Weather Change city
1 °COvercastMore London and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10