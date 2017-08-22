

CTV Windsor





One person has dies after a crash in Huron County.

Huron County OPP responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Cantin Court and Highway 21.

Fire and ambulance services also attend the scene of the collision.

Police say the driver was deceased at the scene and was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Next of kin notification is currently being conducted.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigators attended the scene in order to help determine the cause of this collision.

The roadway has since been reopened as emergency services and the OPP's TCI have completed this stage of the investigation.

Currently the investigation is ongoing. No other vehicles or people were involved.